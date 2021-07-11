Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,597 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

