Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) vs. CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Financial Review

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 30.34% 8.67% 1.01% CVB Financial 42.25% 10.19% 1.43%

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and CVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 3.83 $30.24 million $2.13 14.91 CVB Financial $480.21 million 5.64 $177.16 million $1.30 15.34

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 CVB Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll, and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. As of January 25, 2021, the company operated 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices, and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. In addition, it provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 57 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

