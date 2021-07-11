Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 2,596.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,600 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 1,873,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,009. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

