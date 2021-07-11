Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.53.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

