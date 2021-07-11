AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.54, but opened at $54.83. AZZ shares last traded at $56.39, with a volume of 751 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AZZ by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AZZ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.01.

About AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

