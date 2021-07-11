AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.AZZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

