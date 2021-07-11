AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $25.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AVROBIO by 204.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AVROBIO by 68.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AVROBIO by 13.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.