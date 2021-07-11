Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $15,986,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 493,121 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 98.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 397,484 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CDMO opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

