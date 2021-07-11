Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 87,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $210.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.78. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

