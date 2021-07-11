Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 2.7%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.53. 5,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAH. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $417.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

