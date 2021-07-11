Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 2.7%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.53. 5,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAH. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
