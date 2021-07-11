AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will post sales of $551.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $549.40 million and the highest is $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $576.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.83. 656,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.42. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $221.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

