Autonio Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Autonio has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $259,326.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00161925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,820.77 or 1.00148697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00973535 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,549,007 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.