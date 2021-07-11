AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACQ shares. CIBC raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
ACQ stock traded up C$1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.13. 56,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.22. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$10.49 and a 1-year high of C$54.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
