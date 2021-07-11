AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACQ shares. CIBC raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

ACQ stock traded up C$1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.13. 56,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.22. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$10.49 and a 1-year high of C$54.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

