Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $4.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.53 million and the lowest is $3.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $55.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.72 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

