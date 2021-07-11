Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $18.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $13,270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlas by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth about $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 701,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

