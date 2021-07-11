Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $70.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE:ATH opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66. Athene has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Athene will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.