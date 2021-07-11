Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $70.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.
NYSE:ATH opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66. Athene has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
