Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 140,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 176,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

