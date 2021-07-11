AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 6,173,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

