ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Citigroup assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

