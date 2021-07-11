Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 8,468 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.61% of Gentherm worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

