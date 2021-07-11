Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 58,869 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,869 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of EQNR opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

