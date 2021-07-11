Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,164,945 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 67.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,164,945 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.