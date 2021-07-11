Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 126,967 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Belden were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Belden by 948.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Belden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth $270,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Belden by 133.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Belden by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.48. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

