Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.99 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,733 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Medpace worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medpace by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total transaction of $3,160,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,407,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,332 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,758. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

