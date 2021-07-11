Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435,497 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $18.95 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.