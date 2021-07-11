Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,307 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.28% of Matthews International worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Matthews International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Matthews International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Matthews International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

