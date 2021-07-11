Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Shares of DSGX opened at $71.08 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

