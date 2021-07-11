Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 61.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,401 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 488.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 163.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $71.45 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.