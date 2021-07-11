Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 108,368 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 147.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,368 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Alarm.com worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

