Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.29% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

