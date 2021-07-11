Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,802 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after acquiring an additional 533,916 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NCR by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NCR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,367,000 after acquiring an additional 136,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.80. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

