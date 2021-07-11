Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases Shares of 174,452 BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.43% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BM Technologies stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.