Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 2,070 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,195,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $26,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHLB. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

