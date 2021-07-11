Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,349 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.45% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

