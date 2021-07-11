Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $207.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.86.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

