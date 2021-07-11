argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($4.30). argenx reported earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($12.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($11.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($15.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.87) to ($9.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $313.07 on Thursday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

