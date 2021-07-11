Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.62.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently -8.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

