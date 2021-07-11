ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MT. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 84,847 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

