Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Million

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post sales of $10.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $21.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

AQST has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of AQST stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 227,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,500. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

