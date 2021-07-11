Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APYX opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $330.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 175,242 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

