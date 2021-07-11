Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

APRE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

APRE opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

