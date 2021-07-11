Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

AAOI opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

