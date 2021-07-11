Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NYSE AIT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

