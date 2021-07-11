APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after buying an additional 3,112,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 348,559 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,083,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 638,655 shares during the period. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $17,246,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOYU opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

