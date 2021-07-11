Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of Apartment Income REIT worth $101,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $49.95 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

