Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Up 12.1%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s share price shot up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.39 and last traded at $124.31. 7,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.
Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.02.
About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
