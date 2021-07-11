Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Up 12.1%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s share price shot up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.39 and last traded at $124.31. 7,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

