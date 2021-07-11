AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. AngioDynamics traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 2992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

