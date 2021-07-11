Andra AP fonden Sells 9,200 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.99 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

