Andra AP fonden Has $8.48 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after buying an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $209.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

