Andra AP fonden Has $7.77 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 634,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

